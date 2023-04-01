Sparks on the track among the Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz in the qualifications of Australian GP: the Monegasque will start from seventh position, while the Spaniard will be fifth on the starting grid. Instead, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes of Russel ed Hamilton they earn the front row. The Rossa thus presents itself as the fourth force behind even the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso: due to the misunderstandings between Sainz and Leclerc and della confusion within the Ferrari teamit was not possible to keep up with the other teams.

But what happened? Due to the rain, to avoid running on a wet track, the team decided that Leclerc he would only do one launch lap to get the tires ready, with 4 minutes left in the Q3. The Spaniard instead did two laps to warm up the tyres. In short, two different techniques choices for the last and decisive qualifying lap. Thus, throughout the first sector, the Monegasque was behind Sainz, without being able to take advantage of its wake, since the teammate was too far away. The 25-year-old driver was only able to pass after turn 4, when Sainz stepped aside. At the end of the race, the two confronted each other and the impression was that of a Leclerc very annoyed by the obstacle represented by his partner during the round.

As shown by the final standings the strategy sending Leclerc onto the track first and then Sainz didn’t lead to good results. On the result of little horse the Monegasque driver spoke: “Unfortunately we missed too much to be in front, we have to see with the team what happened in the first sector in Q3. I had to push this lap and Carlos instead it was always in front of me. We need to improve on this.” On the machine, who has been giving problems since the start of the season, added: “I think I personally have a bit more of a race car, but it doesn’t justify our seventh place today, there was more to the car, I had to do a better job”. Despite everything, hopes remain alive for tomorrow’s match: improvements can be seen for the team SF-23 and fight for a podium, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez offside, it is still possible.