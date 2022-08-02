Still wrong choices from the wall with Sainz and Leclerc off the podium, Red Bull runs away and Mercedes is reborn as well

Budapest (Hungary)

Max Verstappen had never won at the Hungaroring. He took off the whim in the most exciting way: starting from the tenth place on the grid. A success resulting from a high-performance car (also thanks to the new engine), perfectly assisted by an impeccable pit stop strategy, with a choice of compounds that is always right over the course of the 70 laps. But also born of the umpteenth black day at the Ferrari wall: a curse, in the year in which the Red finally seems to have the fastest car after years of suffering, but between strategic errors, accidents and breakdowns, the World Championship ranking condemns Charles Leclerc to an ever tougher chase over the reigning world champion and Red Bull. The Dutchman won his eighth win of the season, bringing the advantage over Leclerc to +80 points. On the podium he was accompanied by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton (seventh and author of the fastest lap) and George Russell, who started from pole. “At the start I was hoping yes and no to get closer to the podium – admitted Verstappen – Instead I won, despite a head and tail” which had allowed Leclerc to pass it again. A success resulting from “a great strategy, with changes (tires, ndr) timely and all spot on “. On a Sunday that was very different from Friday’s free practice and Saturday’s qualifying session – with the temperature plummeting to 20 degrees and a constant threat of rain – Ferrari chose different paths for the Monegasque. After two well-managed stints on medium tires, Leclerc was recalled on lap 40, while he was leading with over 7 ”over Carlos Sainz. Mounted the hard bikes, his times soared in the following 15 laps, until he collapsed to sixth place, which is the one with which he crossed the finish line. The wall tried to run for cover calling him again 30 laps from the finish, to get him out with the soft, but without being able to straighten the last race before the summer break.

Order of arrival

1. Verstappen

2. Hamilton 7”834

3. Russel a 12”337

4. Sainza 14” 579

5. Sloth 15”688

6. Leclerca 16”047

Drivers’ World Championship

1. Verstappen258 points

2. Leclerc178

3. Perez 173



World constructors

1. Red Bull 431 points

2. Ferrari334

3. Mercedes304