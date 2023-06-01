Ferrari updated at the Barcelona GP, Leclerc judges developments on the simulator – breaking latest news

Of Daniele Sparisci, sent to Montmelò

In Spain the car comes with important updates, Charles tested them on the simulator: «A step in the right direction»

After the flop of the Monaco GP, there is a lot of anticipation in Montmelò for the Ferrari transformation, in fact the first important updates arrive in the Barcelona GP which should correct the limits of a disappointing car. Waiting to see them (on Friday during free practice comparative analyzes will be made between the old and the new leaner sides and in style with the technical philosophy of Red Bull), Charles Leclerc has already tried them on the simulator: «I think they will help us take a step in the right direction. To find continuity in the race pace because our limit is that we go fast in qualifying but then we have a single-seater that is very sensitive to changes».

As soon as the SF-23 goes out of the tire operating window, it gets lost, it is unable to generate the aerodynamic load sufficient to “turn on” the tires.

Barcelona is a track of truth, «the right place to understand where we are. To understand if we have fixed our weak points, if we would have managed to make the car easier to drive». However, Leclerc does not expect revolutions: «We will not go from sixth to first with these innovations, it is difficult to say where they will arrive. We will understand it in 3-4 races because this is only the first stage of the evolution path. We aim for the podium, winning at the moment is not realistic. Red Bull is in another category». See also The 76ers may let Simmons stay in the offseason and still want to use Simmons to trade big-name stars

For Carlos Sainz it is the home GP, the Spaniard must redeem himself after the eighth place in Monaco. He too is cautious: «We have put a lot of work into these updates to try and make the car more predictable. It is a step in the right direction, then others will follow». Ferrari has only been on the podium once this season, in the Baku GP. Red Bull is always the favorite in Barcelona, ​​while Alonso dreams with Aston Martin: «I always try, but we have to look at reality: already being in this position in the World Championship is much better than we expected».