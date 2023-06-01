Ferrari, Vasseur on Leclerc: “We made some mistakes on Saturday”. And it promises news for Spain

Preparation for the Grand Prix of Barcelona for the Ferrari represents the moment to “analyze our strengths, our weaknesses, put all together skills“. This was stated by the Prancing Horse team principal Frederic Vasseurwho spoke to the press in an online meeting ahead of the weekend Big prize Of Spain: here the Maranello team will necessarily have to obtain a result that can reverse the fortunes of the season, after the problems in the GP of Montecarlo. Indeed, during qualifying on Saturday 27 May, the team did not warn Charles Leclerc of the arrival of Lando Norrisat the height of the tunnel. An error that caused the penalty for “impeding” and the consequent one penalty three positions on the starting grid: “We made some mistakes, but no disasters,” commented Vasseur. “What happened would have been frustrating for anyone, let alone someone like Leclerc who ran to his house,” said the Frenchman.

Read Also F1, Monaco GP: Verstappen wins again. The rain breaks the monotony, but Ferrari combines a disaster

“But it is in these cases that we have to keep our heads up. There season it’s still long. We have to start again Barcelona hoping to have a great weekend,” said Vasseur a Sky. The performance of the riders of the Reds did not disappoint the team principal so much, he said “satisfied that they were in contention to fight for pole”. In addition, he talked about the improvements needed in the Ferrari to keep up with the others: since the start of the season, on too many occasions, the Maranello team has proved to be inferior to the Red Bullbut also to the Mercedes and to Aston Martin. In Barcelona, ​​according to Vasseur, a “margin of improvement in terms of performance, on the other hand it would be a mistake to completely change the base during the season”. “I hope we will take a step forward in Barcelona, ​​but it won’t be the end of car development in terms of updates. Today we are working on developing the suspension area,” he added.

In fact, the Frenchman also spoke about possibles changeswhich will probably not be visible as early as this weekend Spain, but they will probably be implemented starting from the next Grands Prix. He mentioned the arrival of one new suspension earlier, but “since in Montecarlo, due to its atypical nature, it was not possible to clarify where we are, we hope to see it at the Montmelo. Our potential will be clearer.” “We certainly expect to be always or almost always in the fight for pole. And as soon as we get a little bit of the solutions for the problems we’ve had so far, starting from the front, we will also aim for the vittoria”, concluded the big boss from Maranello.