Nothing is missing from the presentation of the new one Ferrari. After the rival Red Bull has already revealed the RB19 on February 3 in New York, the February 14th it will be the turn of Rossafollowed the following day by Mercedes. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a little news arrived from Maranello: the name of the next single-seater that will try to fight against Max Verstappen it will be called SF-23. A return therefore to the classic, to that acronym that has accompanied almost all the Prancing Horse cars since, in 2014, theera turbo-hybrid in Formula 1. “SF” (Scuderia Ferrari) accompanied a car for the first time in 2015with the SF15-T — the one driven by Sebastian Vettel in his first year in Emilia, in place of the outgoing Fernando Alonso — to do so until 2021 with the SF21. Only last year the denomination was changed to F1-75when the 75th anniversary of the founding of the brand in 1947 was celebrated.

The indiscretions: hollow bellies remain, updated rear end

If there is very little left to see the new Ferrari, in the meantime the first details conceptual on the single-seater to come. As the technical analyst for F1 reports, Paolo Filisettithe car will keep mostly the aesthetics seen last year, when the new technical regulation in the circus. So the showy ones will remain bellies lateralhollowed out and with broad gills for the air inlet which are used to cool the power unit during use. A big news will then arrive in the updated area of ​​the rear end – narrower, horizontal and “shaped”T” – which should help reduce the heat and that directs the flow at the height of the lower profile of therear wing.

Updates expected from testing in Bahrain

And not only that, because Ferrari will bring a update package already from the tests in Bahrain – scheduled between 23 and 25 February – one week before the start of the season right on the Sakhir circuit. Changes that will affect the side profile of the bottom and the area in front of the wheels posteriori, to be ready and competitive to fight with Red Bull and (probably) Mercedes. Innovations developed also on the basis of data collected in the last races of last season, when the two F1-75s from Maranello had been fitted with rastelli equipped with sensors useful for the development of the 2023 car: the first of the new management Frédéric Vasseurarrived in Maranello in place of the outgoing and much controversial Mattia Binotto. The same French team principal, coming fromAlfa Romeo-Sauberwho is trying to put his mark on the single-seater, aware that he has a difficult challenge on his hands: the Drivers’ title for the Red 2007 (the victory of Whom Raikkonen), the Constructors’ one from the following season.

Power unit theme, will it be reliable and with 30 more horsepower?

Finally, one of the themes to pay attention to during the season is that of the aforementioned power unit. According to rumors circulated in winter, the promise is that of an engine with 30 more horses. However, the hope of many Ferraristi is that it is also reliable during the season – the opposite of what was seen in Barcelona, ​​Baku and Austria, with Carlos Sainz almost “on fire” – and who does not force Vasseur’s men to do as they did just before the middle of last season: having to to limit the power of the engine to find a compromise with reliability, so as to avoid potential breakage. Because the title has been missing for too long in Maranello and Ferrari’s desire is not to stay another season to watch.