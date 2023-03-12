Of Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi

The start of the world championship is complicated, even the racing director is ready to leave. The knot of technicians about to expire: no certainty even about Cardile’s future

A bad joke is circulating in the British F1 circles: «Vasseur is beginning to understand why nobody wanted to go and manage Ferrari». The Frenchman held his first general meeting a few days ago in front of his employees, inviting them to remain united and not to be discouraged by the difficult start to the season. There are several problems that agitate the team, grappling with profound changes.

The first concerns the technical front. Why were the excellent simulator and wind tunnel data proven wrong at the first track examination in Bahrain? Excluding calculation errors – the instruments have been completely updated recently – the explanation is that a technical vacuum has been created in the transition from Binotto to Vasseur. The former Alfa boss took office on January 9, met a few times with the heads of the various departments (chassis, aerodynamics, engine) before the final decision on the single-seater

and the February 14 presentation

. Leaving the engineers to carry out their program as previously established. An attitude dictated by the very little time to adapt to the new position, by the lack of experience in large companies, and by a management philosophy inspired by CEO Benedetto Vigna, which requires people capable of assuming their responsibilities.

A few months after his appointment, at the end of 2021, the Lucanian physicist reorganized the industrial part by cutting excellent heads. Like that of the super technician Michael Leiters, who in the meantime has moved in record time to McLaren (CEO of the road car division) bringing with him many secrets. The same is happening now in the racing department. Faced with this climate of uncertainty and fear, several first and second lines have looked around, the resignation of David Sanchez (McLaren destination) leaves a void in the immediate and future, with the 2024 project starting shortly and a 2023 World Championship to straighten. See also all the heroes of a game to remember

Several contracts will expire next year, including that of Enrico Cardile, acting as technical director. So far, no one has received any reassurances. And given that a period of forced rest is needed to move from one team to another, other farewells are almost certain. With some returns, perhaps, Simone Resta, from Haas.

There is the case of Laurent Mekies, confirmed as racing director, number two, but with more restricted powers compared to his past experience as deputy Binotto. The former Fia engineer would have reached an agreement to move to Formula 1, alongside Stefano Domenicali. However, Vasseur vetoed the situation, the situation is deadlocked. The other node concerns the relationship between Vigna and Vasseur, whose estate has been undermined by some episodes. The Ferrari team principal’s decision to fly to the Bahrain tests together with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, an old friend, was not liked. But not only.

When Vasseur proposed bringing a new sponsor to the Scuderia he was stopped, his scope in this area is limited and he would like to expand it. As for Leclerc, his dissatisfaction with him is evident, but he has exposed himself to have Vasseur, he has a contract until 2024 and even if he wanted to change the scene where could he go? Among the top teams, Mercedes is worse off than Ferrari.

Despite having enormous pressure on me, Vasseur finds himself in a strong position, knowing that the top management of the Cavallino they cannot afford yet another change of team principal. But he has to solve a large amount of trouble, starting with a fragile and tire-eating single-seater. To be fixed immediately. For next weekend’s race between the walls in Saudi Arabia, where if you’re not in place with set-ups and confidence, you risk a lot See also Under 15, Volpiano first but Ivrea remains in ambush Quinci fights for salvation