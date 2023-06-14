Ferrero in Perugia to take over the club, but the fans contest it

He sold Sampdoria and would now be ready for invest in Perugia. Massimo Ferrero would like to buy the club red and white, after the current president Maximilian Santopadre announced the sale of the company . The former patron of Samp went to the Umbrian city and paid a visit to the Curi stadium.

“For me Perugia is the Meryl Streep of Umbria”

“If they are roses they will flourish, Perugia is a square that deserves a place in the sun. For me, Perugia is the Meryl Streep of Umbria,” the entrepreneur said Courier of Umbria. Perugia is back from relegation from Serie B to Serie C and the fans are on a war footing.

“Here you are not in Genoa”

Is exactly the Grifo fans don’t seem to appreciate the interest from Ferrero for their team. Indeed “Er Viperetta” was contested by some fans. In a video released by Calciomercato.coma fan confronted the former Sampdoria boss saying: “We already have problems in Perugiawe’re already on the frying pan”. “What does it mean?”, replied Ferrero. “What does it mean? We’re not in Genoa here, we already have our problems“, the clear message of the red and white fan.