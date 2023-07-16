Ferrero on Sampdoria sale ‘no written agreement’ – Football

“There is no written agreement, only my statement to Telenord in which I confirm that I have sold Sampdoria to Radrizzani and wish him good luck.” Massimo Ferrero, former patron of Sampdoria, spoke to the Ligurian television broadcaster Telenord to explain the reasons for the urgent appeal to the company court of Genoa with the aim of inhibiting the Sampdoria club’s capital increases.





Then he talks about the interests for Ternana and Perugia: “I was rebounded and even attacked by the fans of the two teams because they blame me for the near-bankruptcy of Sampdoria – said Ferrero -, while I actually saved it by giving up everything. Also to the 7.5 million owed to me from the agreements but the remainder must be paid.





Even in installments. But it must be paid. In the face of this default, I will not stop”. And on the owners of the Ligurian club Andrea Radrizzani (who arrived today at the Livigno retreat) and Matteo Manfredi added: “Let’s be clear, I take my hat off in front of Radrizzani, he completed, with the collaboration of Romei and Ienca, a brilliant operation, taking Sampdoria away from me by exploiting mutuality and the parachute. I made it go well, provided that, as I was verbally guaranteed, the economic commitments for the agreements were honoured. But for now we are stuck with words.”





No official reply from Sampdoria which, however, expresses its disappointment equal to that of the fans who did not take Ferrero’s initiative well on social networks. There is great serenity on the part of the club which trusts in the positive decision of the Court on the homologous plan of the debt restructuring after the important financial effort made by the new owners. In the meantime, tomorrow the first test of the season at 5 pm with the Valtellina team. Cagliari’s left winger Barreca is arriving in the exchange with Augello: the Blucerchiati will also receive 2 million euros.



