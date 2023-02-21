For the fifth year I was hot will be the technical sponsor of the 2022 Superbike World Champion team. Also for the 2023 season, therefore, the Panigale V4 R and the Panigale V2 will be developed by the team’s engineers Aruba.it Racing – Ducati thanks also to FERVI tools, able to guarantee excellent performance.

The celebrations for last year’s sporting success are over, when the Spanish driver Alvaro Bautista has graduated Superbike World Champion, FERVI is ready to enthusiastically renew its support for the Bologna-based team which, as a thank you for the support and contribution given during the 2022 season to setting up the bikes, has sent the Emilian company a much appreciated silver plaque-remembrance.

The renewed agreement provides for the use of FERVI modular furnishings and trolleys for setting up the team boxes, rigorously personalized with the red color that has always characterized the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer. Furthermore, the precision, sturdiness and reliability of FERVI tools will be available to technicians and riders to perfect and search for the best set-up of the powerful two-wheelers.

“We are very proud of the success of 2022 which, however, has not satisfied our desire to win, on the contrary, it spurs us to do even better next season. In FERVI, just like in the competitive championships, the commitment and the search for improvement are always in first place and for this reason we also once again welcome the challenge of WorldSBK and WorldSSP. In fact, we believe that our tools still have a lot to give in the harmonious team play that marks the 12 rounds of competition, above all thanks to their versatility which makes them suitable both for the high standards of international racing championships and for the needs of hobbyists and of the enthusiasts who follow the races” commented Ermanno LucciFERVI Group Marketing Director.