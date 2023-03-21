A sponsorship that is renewed for the third consecutive year between the company active in the supply of professional equipment I was hot and the WorldSBK rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The company logo of machines, tools and workshop equipment will once again be present on the left sleeve of the driver’s overalls and in the furnishings of the team box Aruba.it Racing – Ducati.

A sponsorship born in the heart of the Motor Valley, an area that is once again the protagonist of WorldSBK and the motor world thanks to the synergy between the three cities of Emilia-Romagna involved: Vignola (MO) where FERVI has its headquarters, Borgo Panigale (BO) historic headquarters of Ducati, and Rimini, birthplace of Rinaldi. A link between Emilia-Romagna and engines, which is also evident in the race calendar which will have two stages in our country. In fact, after years the factory derivatives will return to compete on the historic Imola circuit (July 14-16), a stage that joins the classic race on the Misano Adriatico circuit (June 02-04).

A 360° communication, with the participation of the pilot number 21 in events, traditional and digital communication campaigns through social networks. The goal remains to further consolidate the FERVI brand not only among professionals in the sector but also among motorsport and do-it-yourself workshop enthusiasts.

FERVI will therefore flank and support the rider from Romagna, who has always been a great fan not only of engines but also of mechanics, in the new 2023 season, which started at the end of February with an excellent race weekend and two podiums for rider number 21. Rinaldi therefore seems to have all what it takes to further improve on last season’s 4th place in the WorldSBK Championship.

“I am very happy with FERVI’s renewed trust in me also for the 2023 season. Knowing that I have the support of a historic company that I know very well for the quality of their tools is gratifying. When I hit the track, I don’t just run for myself and to follow my passion for racing, but I also run for everyone who supports me: family, friends, fans and sponsors. The team did a great job and the feeling is good with the new bike. The excellent start to the season was the result of the preparations carried out during the winter and I’m ready to face the next races in the best possible way” commented Michael Ruben Rinaldirider of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team.

“A championship like the Superbike one is a challenging context that spurs the riders to work hard and improve more and more. This is why we are happy to be able to give our contribution to the work and growth of a team and a rider in our area. Michael is a pro who, year after year, is proving he can fight with the best. We are therefore proud to be able to support him again this year in his adventure on the saddle of the Panigale V4 R and we are confident that he can reap great results also thanks to the reliability of our tools and our brand” he has declared Ermanno LucciFERVI Group Marketing Director.