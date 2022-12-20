La Seleccion tried to reach the center by bus, but remained stationary for almost 4 hours in the chaos. When the Obelisk was still 20 kilometers away, the helicopter was chosen

To put it mildly, everything didn’t quite go according to plan. But after all, if there is Argentinian passion involved, it may be that we allow ourselves artistic licenses. For example, in no particular order: an entire collapsing motorway, trucks taken by storm, improvised climbers on the Obelisk (67 and a half meters high), a Seleccion that travels at walking pace and renounces institutional meetings and bathrooms of crowds in the center, being satisfied with the highway. And the helicopter.

Sweet dreams — World Champion Argentina landed in Buenos Aires last night (2.40 local time, it was dawn in Italy). Immediately a first bus ride through the streets of the capital which, despite the late hour, were full of joy and warmth. Then the rest in the center of Ezeiza, headquarters of the Federation: it is easy to guess who slept together with the Cup.

Climbers — The team had to leave Ezeiza at 12 local time, ready for the big party in the square and the arrival in the Plaza de la Republica, in the heart of Buenos Aires where the imposing Obelisk dominates. But the crowd never stopped gathering during the night and the first light of dawn, so already in the morning there were hundreds of thousands waiting for the Seleccion. Not a small problem for public order: there are those who have even attempted to climb the Obelisk (and managed to do so) in order to see the Albiceleste bus in the distance. The problem is that in more than three hours the Scaloneta covered more or less ten kilometers, because the 25 de Mayo highway was literally stormed. The Federation announced that the bus would not pass through the Plaza de la Republica, then called for calm, obtaining the opposite effect: the crowd in the center (meanwhile rising to over 4 million people) moved swiftly towards the highway, paralyzing it. The route became congested and trucks were also besieged to see where the bus was.

On the roof of the world — Buenos Aires is once again the capital of football and locura. On social networks, many have joked: “We are more than 4 million on the highway, we are invading Uruguay!”. Many tributes also to Maradona: on the banners, if Leo was not there, Diego’s big face appeared. Or they saw each other together, as in a dream. No trace instead of the Casa Rosada, to which Seleccion said no: no political involvement for Messi and his companions. Those waiting for them at the headquarters of the President of the Republic had to settle for the giant screen. After almost four hours of total standstill, they set off again slowly: first they took General Paz, then down the city artery, Avenida Larrazabal. The crowd followed the route of the bus, hoping for an arrival of the Muchachos up to the Obelisk. But nothing to do: at 4 pm local time the president of Afa Tapia announced that the bus would not arrive as far as the Obelisk: “Security told us no, we cannot continue to the centre. I apologize on behalf of the Champions of the World“. Hence the decision to continue by helicopter. On top of the world, in every sense.

