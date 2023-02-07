Festina is proud to announce that, as partner of the transfer market, it will play the prestigious role of Official Time Keeper for the next two years as well. Festina’s partnership with Calciomercato, the reference event for football insiders and fans that began with the collaboration in January last year, has been confirmed by the maison until the end of 2024: the agreement will allow the brand broad visibility on the field at the Sheraton Milan San Siro Hotel, on the days when the negotiations will get underway, and in all the venues that will host the subsequent negotiations of the summer and winter sessions.

The final phase of the winter session will take place on Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 January 2023 at the Sheraton Milan San Siro Hotel, a moment in which the time factor will assume a fundamental role and the countdown will be the protagonist of all the negotiations: Festina will therefore have an important visibility with its logo in the green carpet area, on the backdrops positioned in the hall and in the federal area and on the stickers that indicate the routes. The Festina logo will also appear on the program of events and conferences, on entrance passes, on the backdrop of interviews and on screens indicating transfers. But the maximum expression of the brand will be obtained by looking at the iconic door on which the famous Calciomercato watch is placed, which will have the Festina logo imprinted on it: as Official Time Keeper, it will sign the timing of the negotiations and its exciting countdown will catalyze the attention of agents, executives and print and TV journalists during the busiest hours.

Furthermore, a customized exhibition space with images of the brand ambassador Gerard Butler will amplify the presence of Festina and its new timepiece collections.

To this important and renewed collaboration, Festina supports an extraordinary TV communication campaign on Sportitalia and Sky Sport 24. Starting from 25 January, the programming in fact provides for great visibility in the legendary Sky Sport 24 broadcast “Calciomercato-L’Originale”, the The long-awaited winter appointment for all fans of football signings, transfers and negotiations, which has become a must thanks to the inseparable trio made up of Alessandro Bonan, Gianluca Di Marzio and Fayna who will accompany the public live every evening from 11.00pm. Numerous rotations of the commercial in the 15” format within the advertising breaks and the control of the best space, the special commercial. But it doesn’t end there! Festina will be sponsor of the famous talk “SportItalia Mercato”: its presence consists in the personalization of a very impactful special graphic format, the Live-Super L Format which allows maximum brand visibility during the live broadcast and is very effective because it is not experienced as commercial break as the program scales to accommodate company content. The investment is completed by the positioning of the Festina clip in two key moments of “SportItalia Mercato”: at the opening as an invitation to listen and at the end of the programme. Two subjects will be the protagonists of the campaign in rotation: “Festina Always Fits – Dance” with Gerard Butler who offers the most classic Festina timepieces to an audience that loves traditional watches and “Festina Chrono Bike Connected” which explains the added value of a hybrid watch connected to tech enthusiasts.

“We are happy to start 2023 by confirming a wide-ranging collaboration such as the one with the Calciomercato which brought us great visibility last year and which sees us again protagonists for the next two years of one of the most important international sporting business events – comments Lucia Carbonato, Head of Marketing of Festina Italia – At Festina we believe that the strength of a choice lies not only in making it but in confirming it: being Official Time Keeper of Calciomercato again allows us to give continuity to our communication strategy that sees it at the forefront of the world of sport as evidenced by our many partnerships.”