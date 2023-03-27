Festina Group, which has always been linked to sport and major events, will have a leading role in the most important running competitions of the year. The partnership with the racing world, which began when the Festina brand became official partner from the Milano Marathon in 2013, it intensifies this year thanks to the renewed collaboration with RCS Sports & Eventsthe organizer of the event.

The event will see brands at the forefront Haste e Calypso: Festina in the guise of Official Time Keeper of the 21ꓥ edition of Milano Marathonthe race dedicated to professionals scheduled for April 2 in Milan, while Calypso will be l’Official Supplier from the School Marathonthe non-competitive race dedicated to little runners that will take place the day before.

Festina will be present along all 42 km of the track Milano Marathonone of the largest marathons on the international calendar: it is a ring, with start and finish in the Montanelli Gardens park, which will offer runners a route that reconciles the needs of top runners and advanced amateurs, with the possibility of admiring the symbolic places of the city in its combination of historical and contemporary elements.

Positioned in different areas of the track, the numerous communication supports customized by the brand – from the banners along the circuit to the other strategic locations of the Festina logo on the competition materials such as on the bags, on the backdrop, on the bib numbers, on the time trial box up to the prestigious podium structure for the awards – they will guarantee the brand a wide and transversal visibility. And then a dedicated area within the Milano Running Festival, the video spots on the LED wall, the presence of the Festina logo on theOfficial Handbook, on the Milan Marathon website and the various contents programmed on the event’s social pages complete Festina’s communication activities. Without forgetting the surprise that runners will find inside the race bags: it is a postcard to present in one of the Gioielli di Valenza stores to receive a discount on the purchase of a watch from the Festina or Calypso collections.

“Support for numerous high-level sports initiatives such as cycling, basketball and padel is the confirmation of how sport is one of the privileged areas of our communication. The long-term bond with running and with the Milan Marathon is special and has given us exciting moments that have given a deep meaning to our activity and enhanced our messages – he declares Lucia CarbonatoHead of Marketing of Festina Italy -. We present ourselves with renewed enthusiasm to this appointment in the prestigious role of Official Time Keeper to give emphasis and impetus to our Festina brand and to support Calypso innovations such as the new watch with the indication of the specific “Hours” and “Minutes” on the hands which helps the little ones learn to tell the time”.