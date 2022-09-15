Home Sports Feud and evil eye: a journey through the scandals of world champion France
Feud and evil eye: a journey through the scandals of world champion France

The monthly “So Foot” reported new episodes describing the bad climate among the world champions. Qatar is upon us and the French minister of sport wants to see clearly …

Injuries, controversies and scandals. Welcome to France, understood as national. The world champion who is preparing to defend the title in Qatar, but surrounded by a series of problems that overwhelm both the locker room and the upper floors of a Federation once again shaken by a journalistic investigation. The monthly So Foot in fact, it highlighted dysfunctions and critical issues, and the top management was accused. And as if that were not enough, the family feud involving Paul Pogba, protege of the coach Didier Deschamps, the president Noel Le Graet and the dg Florence Hardouin have been summoned by the minister of sport, Amelie Oudéa-Castera to clarify.

