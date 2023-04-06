Home Sports Feyenoord-Ajax, Klaasen injured by an object: match suspended – Corriere TV
Sports

Feyenoord-Ajax, Klaasen injured by an object: match suspended – Corriere TV

by admin
Feyenoord-Ajax, Klaasen injured by an object: match suspended – Corriere TV

Bad episode in the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax in Rotterdam. The match was abandoned in the 30th minute of the second half after Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit by an object thrown from the stands which left him visibly bleeding on the head. The match, which had already been interrupted previously due to the many smoke bombs lit by the home team, then restarted and ended with a 2-1 victory for Ajax. Feyenoord is the team that will face Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

April 5, 2023 – Updated April 5, 2023 , 11:45 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball Super League Roundup｜Women's Suhu wins opener, men's Shanghai remains unbeaten_Match_Jiangsu_Yunda

You may also like

Primera Division: Real Madrid sweep Valladolid off the...

The Bucks shield the leadership of the East...

Details behind Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona Benzema hat-trick...

World Chess Championship 2023: Questions and Answers

Earvin Ngapeth wins the CEV Cup with Modena...

After losing to Aston Villa: Chelsea FC sacks...

David Moyes: West Ham manager confident of position...

Sports show: secret doping: dealer | ARD media...

Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain set to miss...

Serie A: A bitter swatter for leaders Naples

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy