Bad episode in the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax in Rotterdam. The match was abandoned in the 30th minute of the second half after Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was hit by an object thrown from the stands which left him visibly bleeding on the head. The match, which had already been interrupted previously due to the many smoke bombs lit by the home team, then restarted and ended with a 2-1 victory for Ajax. Feyenoord is the team that will face Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.