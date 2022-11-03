Maurizio Sarri takes the attack on UEFA. On the eve of Lazio’s Europa League match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, the biancoceleste coach does not mince words to comment on the postponement of the championship match of the Slot team by the Dutch Federation due to the importance of the Cup match. “It is a shame for UEFA to allow a federation to do something of this type. An already scheduled race has been postponed. We feel taken for the c… Not only us, but also Midtjylland and Sturm Graz ”, thunders the Commander. Which has not at all digested the slip on Sunday against Salernitana. “In the first two days of the week I played the role of the pissed off, there was a strong spin, you can’t lose a game for nervousness or lack of clarity. The reaction was individual, not team. If you lose balance and order, you meet certain results. Then I started projecting myself on this match ”. The wake of the admonition suffered by Milinkovic with the disqualification that will keep the Serbian out of the derby on Sunday is still full of poisons. “In these days I saw Sergej in an emotional condition like mine: pissed off. With a warning like that, it’s only natural for him to take it. There’s nothing to do. In 50 years of football he is the first player to be booked while in possession without the defender touching the ball ”.