Georgino Wijnaldum finds himself in the quarterfinals of the Europa League with the team that launched him into big football when he was still a minor. Mourinho also relies on him to overcome the scoring difficulties of the Roma forwards

111 appearances e 23 gol for Wijnaldum with the Feyenoord shirt, making his debut in the Eredivise at just 16 anni.e 148 days. The most illustrious ex will return to Rotterdam on Thursday in excellent condition. Back to racing for two, Gini Wijnaldum. Two like the goals scored since he returned after a 6-month break due to a broken tibia. Two like the phases of the game, cover and restart, in which he excels.

The most complete midfielder in Europe Dynamism plus quality, which is why the sumptuous version admired in Liverpool comes to mind, with two Champions League finals reached, one of which won as a protagonist. From Wijnaldum. With the blessing of Jurgen Klopp who called him the most complete midfielder in Europe.





The growth of Rome From Klopp to Mourinho, with the aim of reaching the bottom of the Europa League. The growth compared to a year ago is evident: from 7th to 3rd place current, 5 points more e 9 fewer goals conceded. The goal quota can still grow, given the tarnishing of Abraham and Belotti, but Wijnaldum’s return to the top can increase the offensive phase, the change of pace in midfield and guarantee more insertions in front of goal. With this Wijnaldum plus Dybala, the two big summer hits on the pitch in Rotterdam on Thursday, there are no limits even in Europe. See also Electric car, the first "ultra-fast" charging station in Rome

the board Everything you need to know about Feyenoord The urn in Nyon brings back the confrontation of the last Conference League final: Feyenoord will once again be Roma’s opponent and for the Dutch it will be the second trip to the capital this season. Furthermore, before the final in Tirana, the matches of 2014/15 are remembered, when the protagonists were above all the Rotterdam fans with accidents and damage caused in particular in Rome. Here are all the secrets of Feyenoord THE EUROPA LEAGUE BOARD PREVIOUS Roma met Feyenoord in three official matches: the first two refer to the round of 32 of the 2014-15 Europa League (draw at home and away victory for the Giallorossi 2-1), but the most recent and sweetest memory for Roma supporters is the Conference League final on 25 May 2022 with the triumph of Mourinho’s team signed by Zaniolo.

with the triumph of Mourinho's team signed by Zaniolo. Against Dutch teams in general, Roma have a balance of 5 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats in the 11 matches played in official competitions THE CLASHES BETWEEN ROME AND TIRANA… Few precedents but full of tension, especially off the pitch. In fact, it is difficult to forget what the Feyenoord fans did in Rome in 2015, when they devastated the longboat and alarmed a part of the capital. Clashes and incidents that were repeated also in Tirana, with the final calculation of 60 arrests, 80 expelled from the country and a dozen injured HOW IT GOT THE QUARTER Il Feyenoord he had won his group full of plots: 8 points like the opponents, but leader of the group thanks to the detached classification. A group which also included Lazio (arrived 3rd), as well as Midtjylland (passed as 2nd) and Sturm Graz. In the round of 16, however, they got the better of Shakhtar Donetsk: 1-1 away and 7-1 at De Kuip. Lazio-Feyenoord 4-2 Feyenoord-Sturm Graz 6-0 Midtjylland-Feyenoord 2-2 Feyenoord-Midtjylland 2-2 Sturm Graz-Feyenoord 1-0 Feyenoord-Lazio 1-0 Shakhtar Feyenoord 1-1 Feyenoord-Shakhtar 7-1