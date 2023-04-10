Georgino Wijnaldum finds himself in the quarterfinals of the Europa League with the team that launched him into big football when he was still a minor. Mourinho also relies on him to overcome the scoring difficulties of the Roma forwards
111 appearances e 23 gol for Wijnaldum with the Feyenoord shirt, making his debut in the Eredivise at just 16 anni.e 148 days. The most illustrious ex will return to Rotterdam on Thursday in excellent condition. Back to racing for two, Gini Wijnaldum. Two like the goals scored since he returned after a 6-month break due to a broken tibia. Two like the phases of the game, cover and restart, in which he excels.
The most complete midfielder in Europe
Dynamism plus quality, which is why the sumptuous version admired in Liverpool comes to mind, with two Champions League finals reached, one of which won as a protagonist. From Wijnaldum. With the blessing of Jurgen Klopp who called him the most complete midfielder in Europe.
The growth of Rome
From Klopp to Mourinho, with the aim of reaching the bottom of the Europa League. The growth compared to a year ago is evident: from 7th to 3rd place current, 5 points more e 9 fewer goals conceded. The goal quota can still grow, given the tarnishing of Abraham and Belotti, but Wijnaldum’s return to the top can increase the offensive phase, the change of pace in midfield and guarantee more insertions in front of goal. With this Wijnaldum plus Dybala, the two big summer hits on the pitch in Rotterdam on Thursday, there are no limits even in Europe.