Home Sports Feyenoord-Rome, la partita di Wijnaldum
Sports

Feyenoord-Rome, la partita di Wijnaldum

by admin
Feyenoord-Rome, la partita di Wijnaldum

Georgino Wijnaldum finds himself in the quarterfinals of the Europa League with the team that launched him into big football when he was still a minor. Mourinho also relies on him to overcome the scoring difficulties of the Roma forwards

111 appearances e 23 gol for Wijnaldum with the Feyenoord shirt, making his debut in the Eredivise at just 16 anni.e 148 days. The most illustrious ex will return to Rotterdam on Thursday in excellent condition. Back to racing for two, Gini Wijnaldum. Two like the goals scored since he returned after a 6-month break due to a broken tibia. Two like the phases of the game, cover and restart, in which he excels.

The most complete midfielder in Europe

Dynamism plus quality, which is why the sumptuous version admired in Liverpool comes to mind, with two Champions League finals reached, one of which won as a protagonist. From Wijnaldum. With the blessing of Jurgen Klopp who called him the most complete midfielder in Europe.

The growth of Rome

From Klopp to Mourinho, with the aim of reaching the bottom of the Europa League. The growth compared to a year ago is evident: from 7th to 3rd place current, 5 points more e 9 fewer goals conceded. The goal quota can still grow, given the tarnishing of Abraham and Belotti, but Wijnaldum’s return to the top can increase the offensive phase, the change of pace in midfield and guarantee more insertions in front of goal. With this Wijnaldum plus Dybala, the two big summer hits on the pitch in Rotterdam on Thursday, there are no limits even in Europe.

See also  Electric car, the first "ultra-fast" charging station in Rome

You may also like

HORNS TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

the Warriors and the Clippers qualified for the...

Understanding the Risks and How to Prevent Them...

Floorball players from Židenice are returning to the...

Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least...

Handball: No HLA relegated to West Vienna

Champions 2023: calendar and times for tomorrow’s matches

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, Messner:...

Spaniard Jon Rahm wins his first Augusta Masters

The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy