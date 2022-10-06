The Dutchman of Red Bull in Japan, between the World Championship in sight and the FIA ​​investigation on the possible overrun of the accounts: “It’s something that concerns the team, I just take care to do my job on the track, then we’ll see on Monday”

The Japanese GP will be a special weekend for Max Verstappen, both because he could win his second F1 world title, and because of the implications of the Budget Cap case, with the FIA ​​investigation into the accounts of Red Bull and the outcome of the investigation which is postponed to Monday 10 October. Verstappen is clear on this issue, which sees his team in the sights of Mercedes and Ferrari for the performance implications that a budget overrun can entail. “The speculations on the Budget Cap do not bother me: it is a matter for the team, I can only concentrate on driving – says the Dutchman of the Red Bull -. I can not add anything else, let’s wait for Monday”.

crazy suzuka — Looking at the track, here's Verstappen's approach to the Japanese weekend: "We've been away from here for a long time, but Suzuka is a great place to race because the fans give a special boost, they're crazy in the right sense and have a great passion. Winning the title here would be special, but if the World Championship does not arrive at Suzuka, it will arrive in the next race, in Austin. problems: it was an example of how we don't want a race weekend to go, but the important thing is to have learned the lesson and understood ".

the honda brand is back — The Honda brand returns to Suzuka on the sides of the Red Bull, a partnership that has remained under wraps because formally the F1 team runs with a power unit built on its own in the Milton Keynes plant, but always real: “Racing here for a Honda driver makes the difference. , it’s nice to see their brand back on our sides and it’s special to happen on their weekend at home. We have worked well together, it’s nice to see this logo return, but it’s too early to know what it will mean for the future. ”