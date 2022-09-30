The atmosphere in Singapore is very hot, but tropical temperatures have little to do with it. Rumors of a bad business are about to come to light in the paddock and comments from some teams reveal concern. The argument is hot: the International Federation would have in fact opened three investigations against as many teams for having violated the “budget cap” last season. But the real news is that one of them would be the World-winning Red Bull-Honda with Max Verstappen. Thus to the controversy for the controversial epilogue of the last championship, decided on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after a very criticized management of the Safety Car by the race director Michael Masi, now they risk add other poisons. Yeah, because if the rumors were confirmed and Red Bull was accused and punished for spending more than allowed, the rivals could feel doubly cheated of the title.