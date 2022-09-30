Home Sports FIA investigation on the 2021 cap budget: Red Bull does not add up. Furious Ferrari
Sports

FIA investigation on the 2021 cap budget: Red Bull does not add up. Furious Ferrari

by admin
FIA investigation on the 2021 cap budget: Red Bull does not add up. Furious Ferrari

Investigation of the Federation on the balance sheets of the Milton Keynes team last season: he would have spent more than allowed, beating Mercedes and taking the lead in this 2022 against the Reds. Risk of a maxi fine or loss of points

Luigi Perna

– singapore

The atmosphere in Singapore is very hot, but tropical temperatures have little to do with it. Rumors of a bad business are about to come to light in the paddock and comments from some teams reveal concern. The argument is hot: the International Federation would have in fact opened three investigations against as many teams for having violated the “budget cap” last season. But the real news is that one of them would be the World-winning Red Bull-Honda with Max Verstappen. Thus to the controversy for the controversial epilogue of the last championship, decided on the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after a very criticized management of the Safety Car by the race director Michael Masi, now they risk add other poisons. Yeah, because if the rumors were confirmed and Red Bull was accused and punished for spending more than allowed, the rivals could feel doubly cheated of the title.

See also  Toro, first market hit: Mohamed Fares has been taken

You may also like

Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna triumphs! Sassari ko...

Make progress in doubt and face every difficulty...

L84, bad start Too many errors under goal...

Draw of pride The Strambinese comeback three times

Women’s Basketball World Cup semi-final preview: China is...

Ambra, arrow to Allegri at X Factor: ‘After...

Draw with glasses Vallorco collects their first point...

Exclusive Mourinho: “Me, Roma, Totti and Inter of...

Half-time report-Owusu double-ring Oscar scored Cangzhou 3-1 ahead...

Rivarolese defeated by a contested goal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy