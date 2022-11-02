Home Sports Fiat Panda: strengths and weaknesses of the Italian city car
Fiat Panda: strengths and weaknesses of the Italian city car

Fiat Panda: strengths and weaknesses of the Italian city car

All you need to know about the strengths and weaknesses of the Fiat Panda, the queen of the city car segment

The Fiat Panda is one of the most popular small cars on the Italian market, confirming itself, according to Unrae data for the period January-September 2022, as the best-selling segment A car, with 79,507 registrations. With a length of 3.686 mm it moves easily in city traffic and in parking maneuvers. The design is characterized by a small hood with optical groups without full-led technology. The roof line is high, while at the rear we find a wide opening tailgate and halogen headlights. The interiors are made of rigid plastics, assembled with precision. The dashboard features an analog dashboard, combined in the richer versions, with a seven-inch display. Below the screen are the physical controls for managing the air conditioning and operating the electric front windows. The seats are in fabric, while the habitability is enough for four people. The boot capacity is 225 liters. Panda is marketed with mild hybrid and petrol / LPG engines.

Fiat Panda: the strengths and weaknesses

Below are the pros and cons of Fiat Panda referring to the 70 HP 1.0 Hybrid and 69 HP 1.2 petrol / LPG engines.

Fiat Panda 1.0 Hybrid 70 HP

Fiat Panda 1.2 petrol / LPG 69 hp.

TECHNICAL DATA Fiat panda

The mild hybrid unit is the most popular with Italian customers.

