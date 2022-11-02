The Fiat Panda is one of the most popular small cars on the Italian market, confirming itself, according to Unrae data for the period January-September 2022, as the best-selling segment A car, with 79,507 registrations. With a length of 3.686 mm it moves easily in city traffic and in parking maneuvers. The design is characterized by a small hood with optical groups without full-led technology. The roof line is high, while at the rear we find a wide opening tailgate and halogen headlights. The interiors are made of rigid plastics, assembled with precision. The dashboard features an analog dashboard, combined in the richer versions, with a seven-inch display. Below the screen are the physical controls for managing the air conditioning and operating the electric front windows. The seats are in fabric, while the habitability is enough for four people. The boot capacity is 225 liters. Panda is marketed with mild hybrid and petrol / LPG engines.