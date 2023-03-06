Tampere has been officially named the host city of the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2025 group stage in Finland.

The innovative Tampere Deck Arena, which opened its doors in 2021, will be one of four group stage venues, as Finland hosts the 42nd edition of Europe’s flagship event alongside Cyprus, Latvia and Poland.

Tampere will host FIBA ​​EuroBasket for the second time having previously been one of two cities together with Helsinki in 1967, while the Finnish capital also hosted the group stage of the tournament in 2017.

“The Helsinki tournament was a basketball party to remember. It is a great pleasure and a joy to have the opportunity to create the same in Tampere,” said Ari Tammivaara, Event Director of the Local Organizing Committee in Finland.

“Over the past few years, Tampere has shown that it is capable of organizing high-quality international events. The Tampere Deck Arena is conveniently located in the city centre, built essentially over the railway station; offers great logistical opportunities to set up a basketball festival for all of Finland.”

Finland’s senior men’s national team last competed in Tampere during the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifier in August 2022, defeating Israel in front of 11,554 fans before becoming the first European team to qualify.

Lauri Markkanen was one of the stars of FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 as he helped Susijengi advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time in 55 years.

Tampere joins Riga, Latvia and Limassol, Cyprus as host cities for the group stage of FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2025 with the location for Poland still to be approved by the FIBA ​​Europe board on March 17.

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 will mark the fourth consecutive edition hosted by four countries with the Latvian capital Riga as the backdrop for the final tournament.