FIBA ​​Open 3×3 Yanjing Beer Cup Beijing Three-person Basketball Open Concludes with Exciting Finals

The FIBA ​​Open 3×3 Yanjing Beer Cup Beijing Three-person Basketball Open came to an exciting conclusion on September 17th after two days of fierce competition at the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium (Ice Ribbon). The finals saw V10 Junda defeat Beijing Jianyou in overtime to claim the Beijing championship. Both teams will now proceed to the national finals held in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.

The event was attended by esteemed guests such as Meng Qianghua, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Fang Liang, General Manager of FIBA ​​China, and various other influential figures from the Beijing basketball community. Meng Qianghua, Geng Chao, and Min Lulei presented the championship trophy and certificate to the champion V10 Junda.

Meng Qianghua expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating that competitions like the FIBA ​​Open 3×3 Beijing 3×3 Basketball Open play a vital role in promoting sports participation and implementing the national fitness policy. Fang Liang praised the event’s organization and recognized it as a benchmark event in terms of excitement, commercial elements, and fan recognition.

In the battle for third place, TOJOY defeated Lion China Mathematics to secure the third-place spot. Sun Guohua, chairman of the Beijing Basketball Association, and Cheng Shujie, deputy general manager of Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Hall Management Co., Ltd., presented the award to TOJOY. Shen Changliang and Liu Xiaojun presented the award to Lion China Mathematics.

The FIBA ​​Open 3×3 Yanjing Beer Cup Beijing Three-person Basketball Open was a collaborative effort between FIBA ​​China, the Beijing Sports Industry Association, the Beijing Basketball Association, and the title sponsor, Yanjing Beer. The event featured a 5+1 format and went through five sub-stations before culminating in the finals at the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium. The competition attracted nearly a hundred teams and more than 500 players.

To warm up for the knockout round, young players from the Youkan Basketball Club engaged in a youth version of 3×3 basketball showdown. Jiao Jian, chairman of the Youth Committee of the Beijing Basketball Association, highlighted the importance of promoting youth basketball and the simplicity of 3×3 basketball, making it accessible for children to experience the joy of the sport.

In the finals, V10 Junda and Beijing Jianyou battled it out, with the game ending in a tie at 18 in regular time. V10 Junda eventually emerged victorious in overtime with a two-point lead, securing the Beijing championship. The finals took place at the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium, the venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The event would not have been possible without the support of the title sponsor, Yanjing Beer. The company actively embraced its social responsibilities by sponsoring participating teams, setting up cheerbabys on the field, and organizing quizzes with prizes. Yanjing Beer created a manufacturing district on the sidelines of the finals, providing an immersive experience for sports enthusiasts, players, and young consumers.

Yanjing Beer expressed its commitment to the development of China‘s sports industry and its alignment with the values of basketball, emphasizing the need for perseverance and love in both sports and life.

The success of the FIBA ​​Open 3×3 Yanjing Beer Cup Beijing Three-person Basketball Open marks a significant achievement in promoting sports participation and fostering a love for basketball.

