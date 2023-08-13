Home » FIBA, the second pre-World Cup Power Ranking: Italy in the Top 10
Sports

FIBA, the second pre-World Cup Power Ranking: Italy in the Top 10

by admin
FIBA, the second pre-World Cup Power Ranking: Italy in the Top 10

Second FIBA ​​update of the Power Ranking which puts the 32 World Cup teams in order – in terms of form, roster conditions and prospects, also taking into account the tournament draw. Compared to the first version, the team with the greatest leap forward is Italy, which impressed well by winning the friendly tournaments in Trento and Athens.

The Azzurri gain 5 positions, moving from 13th to 8th place, in a Top 10 which also sees a decline in Spain (after the absence of Ricky Rubio) and growth in Germany and the Dominican Republic. Who he ranks.

See also  Mattarella: "I played tennis and supported Bartali, now I follow volleyball. A great champion? Zanardi"

You may also like

Serie A, the most loyal players: the standings

Romania – Czech Republic 0:3, Volleyball players returned...

Fires in Hawaii, the death toll rises to...

Climbing World Cup: Schubert packs gold in combination

Sinner De Minaur at ATP Toronto 2023: where...

Success of First Sports Publicity Week Sparks Nationwide...

Football: good first, Real Madrid wins in Bilbao...

Slavia footballers will catch up with Sparta in...

Canadian Open: Alex De Minaur to face Jannik...

OeSV fleet showed an upward trend at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy