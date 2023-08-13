FIBA, the second pre-World Cup Power Ranking: Italy in the Top 10

Second FIBA ​​update of the Power Ranking which puts the 32 World Cup teams in order – in terms of form, roster conditions and prospects, also taking into account the tournament draw. Compared to the first version, the team with the greatest leap forward is Italy, which impressed well by winning the friendly tournaments in Trento and Athens.

The Azzurri gain 5 positions, moving from 13th to 8th place, in a Top 10 which also sees a decline in Spain (after the absence of Ricky Rubio) and growth in Germany and the Dominican Republic. Who he ranks.

