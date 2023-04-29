Home » FIBA World Cup 2023: Italy with Angola, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines
FIBA World Cup 2023: Italy with Angola, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines

The results of the group stage draw for the 2023 World Cup, the first to be played in three countries: the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Italy is in Group A together with Angola, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines. On paper, a decidedly favorable draw for the Azzurri.

Group B, which in the second phase will see the intersection with group A, includes Serbia, Puerto Rico, China and South Sudan.

Team USA in Group C will have to contend with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan.

