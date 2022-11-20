She was a girl in her early twenties when she began accusing serious painsso serious as to prevent her from conducting a normal life. And while her friends began to enter the world of work, they went out in the evening and saw the boys, for Laura it had become difficult even to get out of bed, to dress herself, to walk. His bad bad which, over time, has unfortunately gotten worse, it’s called fibromyalgiaa highly disabling diseasesneaky and mysterious, of which little is said, which is not even officially recognized as such and included in i Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA). Yet, in Italy about two million people suffer from it. On her Facebook page (Laura Fibromyalgia) and on her Instagram profile (winchester.laura) this young woman from Ventimiglia, who is now 32 years old, seeks answers, offers opportunities for discussion and exchange of information on the pathology with other people who suffer from it, such as she; mostly, fights for the rights of fibromyalgia to be recognized. So much so that today, from the pages of Luce!Laura launches an appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Ministry of Health, to ask that fibromyalgia also be recognized as a disabling disease and included among the diseases for which aid and a disability pension are provided.

Laura, how did you find out you had this disease?

“It was not easy to come to a diagnosis. My path of diagnostic investigations began several years ago, but I can say that I have always suffered from pain everywhere in my body and that I have always felt weak. Everyone said it was just so-called ‘growing pains’, so for years no doctor gave me credit. As an adult, I started working in a cleaning company, a tough job when you suffer from rheumatoid-type pain, but at the time I didn’t even know I had a disease, so I was trying to lead a normal life. Eventually though I started limping, feeling worse and worse until I couldn’t work. I quit and when I was able to walk again I looked for work in a bar. That was my condemnation: the effort was great, too great for me. One evening I was so ill that the next day I could not get out of bed, and for a good five months I lay down”.

What kind of pain are we talking about? What are the symptoms of fibromyalgia?

“It is musculoskeletal pain. All over me, muscles burn, skin burns, bones seem to break. Often sciatica also becomes inflamed, the pain extends to the back and head, up to nausea. The pelvis and legs freeze. When I was 27 the situation had already become unbearable, I thought I had multiple sclerosis, I couldn’t walk anymore, I had to lift my legs with my hands to lift them. My mother had to help me with everything: get dressed, wash me, get out of bed or chair. I often rushed to the hospital because the pain was too strong, it burned all over me, it felt like my skin was going to catch fire and I couldn’t even bear the contact with the fabric of my clothes. For two long years I lived this life, running back and forth to the hospital, changing doctors and opinions, but no one understood what was wrong. By now the painkillers were no longer enough and I had even gone so far as to take morphine. Every day I stuffed myself with drugs, even intramuscularly, I took opiates and painkillers, which gave stomach pain and nausea as contraindications. I stopped eating, lost weight and was psychologically devastated. I still didn’t even know what fibromyalgia was because none of the doctors had considered the possibility that I was affected by it”.

When did she finally get a diagnosis?

“I heard about the skill of the doctors at the Montecarlo hospital. Still convinced that it was an orthopedic pathology, I set up a visit with the Monte Carlo orthopedic surgeon who, in just half an hour, gave my illness a name. Then he explained to me that his medical branch was definitely not the right one to refer to. I should have gone back to Italy and had a rheumatologist take care of me. I followed his advice, once back home I was subjected to the fibromyalgia identification test, which consists of pressing eighteen points on the body which, when you have fibromyalgia, make you see stars if touched. My pathological level was so high that I could not even bear to be touched. Meanwhile, I could no longer sit still. When I had to go to visit I had them take me in an ambulance, lying on the bed. During the diagnostic process, the doctors investigated whether I also had other problems, such as hernias, etc., and I actually did. The result was that they stuffed me with psychotropic drugs and painkillers”.

Did this treatment improve your condition?

“For nothing. Psychopharmaceuticals and painkillers didn’t solve anything. Indeed, because of the medicines, my stomach was in a pulp, I vomited everything I ate and drank. I had come to weigh 49 kg, compared to the 54 I had been before”.

So how did she manage to improve her condition?

“I created a Facebook page to seek contact with other fibromyalgia sufferers like me, in order to better understand what type of pathology we were talking about. Today my group has 4,000 people, thanks to which I have obtained useful tips. A dear friend of mine, also a fibromyalgia patient, referred me to doctors who recognize the disabling power of fibromyalgia (and this is already no small thing) and who, little by little, allowed me to walk again. What made the difference was the cannabinoid-based pain therapy, launched at the San Remo hospital. Initially the doses that I had to take in the form of concentrate drops were very high because, at the same time, I had to be able to reduce the morphine, to which I had now become addicted. Every day I put drops of cannabis on a piece of bread and ingested it, that’s all. After three months of therapy I started walking again leaning on two crutches; after six months I was supported on a single crutch and after eight months I was able to walk on my own, but for a maximum of one or two hours a day. Gradually, moreover, I also managed to eliminate morphine “.

Now how do you feel?

“Now I can walk, but I can only stand four hours, no more. The pain has changed, in the sense that it’s still there, sometimes it’s stronger and sometimes less, but I can still manage it. This is because cannabis has a relaxing effect on both muscles and nervous tension. Once the muscle has softened, contractures and pain also decrease”.

Can you lead a normal life?

“Unfortunately not. Since I can only stand for three or four hours, I can’t find a job that suits me. And in my same condition there are many other people, even with young children, who don’t have the possibility to manage their own lives and take care of their loved ones. This disease is a monster that appears out of nowhere, without even a person noticing. This is why I fight on my social profiles to make noise, raise the case, convince the State to also include fibromyalgia in the famous LEA, so that the necessary aid is recognized. Instead most people think that the pain is only in our head, while we are not able to work, support ourselves, lead a normal life. For example, I don’t have a partner, and I don’t even look for one because I know it would be difficult for me to carry on a relationship. Furthermore, I am afraid that he would not understand my situation, as already happened two years ago with the partner I had at the time”.

He said he wants to launch an appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni…

“Exactly. I want to tell you that we are real invalids, therefore we have the right to be recognized as such. We need financial help and a job suited to our needs. I ask that the institutions move, that the State stop considering us normal, demanding that patients in our conditions pay taxes normally without even having the means to earn a living. I’m sick, I don’t have a job, at thirty I don’t even know what future I can have. Please, Mrs. Meloni, put yourself in my shoes, in the shoes of my mother who sees a daughter suffering without any hope of cure. From mother to mother, I’m sure she wouldn’t want to see her daughter in similar conditions either. As I have written to you many times, come and see with your own eyes the life that people like me lead and help us to get this disease recognized.