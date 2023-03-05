There are two fundamental aspects to analyze on the sidelines of this day. The first – usually, I would add – is the one concerning the courageous managers of public order and their decision to allocate only two hundred tickets to the fans. Better than nothing, one might think considering the series of restrictions and bans that afflict our football on a weekly basis. Better than nothing if you think that this game has not had the presence of both fans for several years. The fact is that the “best of nothing” has literally disintegrated this country. Because on the basis of this concept we have apparently satisfied (or even aspired to) the “least worst”, when in fact – from politics, to football, passing through the world of work – we have almost always had in exchange garbage or situations all ‘other than advantageous or at least acceptable.

Going back to our heroes, who wake up one morning deciding that only two hundred Foggia residents will be able to occupy the guest sector of the Degli Ulivi, the question is: would it really have changed a lot if they had been double, triple or quadruple? Given that the Andria system is one of the safest in Serie C, we are faced with the usual dog chasing its tail. The desire is missing, perhaps the ability is lacking by now (years of bans have made us unaccustomed to managing even fifty kids on a trip to Castel del Monte) and the seriousness to normalize the relationship between public opinion, the forces of order and the fans is certainly lacking. A ballast that we have been carrying around for over fifteen years and from which we will free ourselves (at least in part) only when those directly concerned take matters into their own hands. Putting your foot down and making yourself heard. I am obviously referring to football clubs and institutions. The appeal won by Lecce a few hours ago to have the away sector of San Siro reopened to its fans (after the umpteenth closure rained on the supporters’ heads for facts that have nothing to do with the match in question) is a shining example .

In summary, therefore: it is not true that those who are satisfied enjoy. Anyone who is satisfied gets by for a little longer.

The second aspect that stands out to the eye this evening is that relating to fidelity. Loyalty demonstrated once again by a commendable square like that of Andria. A last team practically from the beginning of the championship, which hasn’t scored in several days and which with today’s defeat has practically put a serious mortgage on relegation. A contested company, which has repeatedly shown signs of weakness in maintaining the category, unable to grow after the climb from amateurism. Football is merciless sometimes. And it does not forgive, nor does it take into account the passion and involvement of the fans. If there’s no planning and if you don’t know how to plan, it’s almost certain that sooner or later you’ll go back disastrously. And yet, despite everything, the Biancazzurri supporters never as in these two seasons have transposed the reason why Andria was renamed into the stands Fidelis by Frederick II of Swabia. Always important numbers and full curve, even when the air started to be deadly.

Here, I of the derby between two of the squares richest in tradition in Puglia, first of all I preserve these images, these sensations. And then – obviously – also the whole fan dispute, which had its stage on the old seats of the Degli Ulivi. Nice to see torches and stealthy pyrotechnics from time to time, as happened tonight both among the hosts and among the Rossoneri ranks. Every pyrotechnic device ignited in our country is worth double, considering the criminalization of which they have been subject for years. And as I happened to say some time ago, talking about it, I remain convinced that it is still one of the most rebellious behaviors that a curve can adopt. If only because the ignition or the mere detention of the same in the stadium are heavily punished by the penal code.

The entry of the ultras from Foggia into the away sector is heralded by the explosion of various donuts. Provocation that obviously lights the fuse and is immediately taken by the hosts. The patch of the Erotic Group – clearly visible on the banner of the Brigade – arouses further hatred in the Rossoneri, so much so that the first chorus is unequivocally “As long as I live I will hate Andria and Barletta”. Hostilities are open and the two fans certainly don’t hold back. THE satanelli they offer the usual, impeccable, cheer test, made up of numerous slaps, choruses to answer and well-rhythm songs from the drums of the two curves of the Zaccheria away version.

While on the opposite side, the people of Andria are damning their souls in the hope of pushing a ball into the net that would restore a minimum of hope. Voice, banners, a scarf and a lot of compactness. Looking at them from the outside (and this is the third time this year) one can fully perceive the extent of the work that has been done over the years to keep the North at excellent levels. In the end the goal arrives, but Foggia signs it. And for Frederick’s supporters there is nothing left but to sing out of pride and a sense of belonging. The triple whistle is, as mentioned, almost a sentence and is obviously followed by insults of all kinds towards managers and players. More than understandable discontent, I venture to say!

Final queue of the match represented by the “third half” (the beautiful one and not the sugary exchange of hugs imposed by the League a few years ago, remember?) between the two fans who tease each other, leaving the few still left inside the stadium the privilege of enjoy the show. Privilege that the stewards try to cancel by inviting people to leave the grandstand. An attitude, that of the little men in yellow bibs, which manifests itself in every stage, often with an arrogant and irritating attitude. Ad imperishable confirmation of how much theirs is one of the most useless and annoying roles born of modern football!

It’s time to leave and say goodbye to the land of Puglia. It will be one of my many bizarre solutions to bring me back to Rome: bus to Barletta, train to Foggia and from there bus to the capital. A little stop to get food, with the “conquest” of panzerotti, scagliozzi and Peroni. And then definitively on the bus, to go back up part of Italy and start writing down the report of this day in my mind. Aware of how much writing remains my favorite liberating art, as well as the only one with which I can put my considerations and analyzes in order!

Simone Meloni