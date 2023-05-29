FIE Fencing World Championship Milano 2023 on Rai and Sky

World Ch…” name=”twitter:description”/>





The Milan 2023 Organizing Committee is pleased to announce that Rai and Sky Italia will be the broadcasters for Italy of the FIE Fencing World Championships Milan 2023, scheduled in Milan from 22 to 30 July 2023. Rai and Sky Italia have been assigned for the the domestic market the rights on the various television and radio platforms for Rai, which will guarantee complete coverage of the important world championship event.

Great international fencing returns to Italy after the 2011 edition in Catania and, for the first time, will be hosted in Milan, a city rich in tradition, innovation and culture and will see the participation of over 2000 people, including athletes and technicians from from 155 countries for a great event valid for Qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Great expectations for Italian fencing, back from the eight medals won in the last edition in Cairo. Milan 2023 represents an extraordinary moment of promotion not only for fencing, but also for Milan and for the whole country.

Rai and Sky Italia will cover the entire major Milanese event in the preliminary stages and in the final stages with connections and broadcasts, thus guaranteeing broad and important visibility. Furthermore, the final stages of the event will be broadcast in over 50 countries thanks to coverage and live on Eurosport.

“There is great satisfaction for having signed with two media partners such as Rai and Sky Italia. A great success that bears witness to how much Milan 2023 represents an event of national and international importance” – declared Marco Fichera, President of the Milan 2023 Organizing Committee. “It is the first time that a World Cup has received live media coverage of this depth, a sign of the and the great work done by the Organizing Committee. The agreements with Rai and Sky Italia will allow enthusiasts to follow the champions on this world journey and also to involve an audience far from fencing. It is one of the objectives that the Organizing Committee has already set itself in this long Road to Milan 2023 journey”.

The 2023 World Championships will therefore be a fundamental showcase for showing fencing to the younger generations, passionate about and also outside the world of fencing and, at the same time, to maintain one of the historic Italian traditions. Tickets can be purchased at all points of sale in the Vivaticket circuit and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: Active and dedicated promotions for all FIS, student and university members and the possibility of purchasing season tickets.