Fierce competition, chaos and boom bác. I don't need to kill myself, says Sagan

He again set up a winning position for Philipsen, but this time he had a much more difficult time. “It was hard to gauge how fast he was going through the corners. I’m glad I stayed on both wheels,” Van der Poel told Eurosport.

And the fifth man at the finish, Mark Cavendish, who is still waiting for a record 35th victory on the Tour, also agreed. “It was crazy. Neither team could control the situation. Everyone had a plan, there was a huge mix of competitors,” described the British sprinter.

Along with his competitor Fabio Jakobsen, his teammate from Astana, Luis Leon Sanchez, also took a hard fall, who headed to the hospital for a check-up. She revealed a broken collarbone, which means the end of the Tour. “I’m afraid he’s injured,” Cavendish, who is riding his last year of the Old Lady, admitted after the finish.

As well as Slovakian Tourminator Peter Sagan, who, however, did not join the battle for victory again. After yesterday’s 19th place, this time he finished in 13th place. “It doesn’t matter if the road is wide or narrow. When there are turns like this one behind the other, you go on your elbows,” the 33-year-old cyclist told RTVS, who described the incident with his typical humor at the end. “Well, urobili bum bác,” he declared.

And so he preferred a safer route to his destination. “I already wanted to finish somehow, luckily I avoided falling,” he continued. Already after the finish of the 3rd stage, he described how the danger of a car accident in mass finishes has been increasing recently.

“Before, we were fighting for the victory in six or seven riders. Now it seems to me that the sprinters are more aggressive than the sprinters themselves, which is quite dangerous,” Sagan warned. “I almost fell twice. I don’t need to kill myself,” he explained, explaining why he didn’t even enter the race for the highest bars. “I guess my biological clock is ticking,” he smiled.

