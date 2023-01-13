Home Sports FIFA 23 down, why is FUT offline? Here’s what happens to EA servers
FIFA 23 down, why is FUT offline? Here's what happens to EA servers

by admin
FIFA 23 down, why is FUT offline? Here’s what happens to EA servers

FIFA 23 has been taken offline for a maintenance that is taking longer than expected: here are the latest updates from EA Sports.

Woe to heaven for FIFA fans, who have suddenly found themselves kicked out of their online matches. Apparently, FIFA 23 is officially down, with FUT inaccessible and unceremoniously offline for a few hours. Here’s what’s happening in these hours, as reconstructed by the EA Sports social accounts that communicated the causes of the problem.

Initially, as explained from Electronic Arts, there was a “scheduled maintenance on January 12, between 06:00 and 14:00”. EA Sports had announced that “during this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services”. Match creation “will be disabled 30 minutes before maintenance”, impacting FIFA 23 “on all platforms and the FUT Web App”. But something clearly went wrong, as maintenance was extended at the last minute.

“We are extending maintenance until 16:00”, so both FIFA 23 and the FUT Web App will remain offline until 16:00 on January 12th. At the end of this scheduled maintenance, it should be the turn of Title Update 6 for the latest edition of football. As we explained in the dedicated news, among other things, the dynamics of the Constant Pressure, the pressing that is applied to the pressure of a single button, has been significantly retouched. Now, against pressing, AI-managed teammates will try to provide more options for the short pass, and many other changes that you can read in the news on the subject.

