FIFA 23 will feature a new anti-cheat system called EAAC that will automatically install on players’ PCs. Who didn’t take it well.

Players of FIFA 23 on PC will receive a completely different experience compared to FIFA 22, as EA will launch a new anti-cheat system. The system, called EA AntiCheat (EAAC), is software that will automatically download with the game. It will only be active with FIFA 23 open and will be uninstalled when you uninstall the game. EAAC blocks anyone who tries to use additional software to modify the game in order to gain an advantage over other players.

FIFA 23 worries fans –

Those who use software to modify the game usually do so to get additional FUT Coins without paying them. FUT Coins are a type of premium currency that can be used to open FUT packs and strengthen your team online. However, getting additional coins this way can be unfair against other players, who haven’t modded or hacked their copy, or bought that same currency for real money. It might seem like a win for PC players, as OP teams on FIFA Ultimate Team, boosted through illegally obtained coins, have previously caused major problems online. However, it seems most users are disappointed with the change. With a growing concern about privacy and the companies that install software on our computers, some think this is just another type of trojan horse. One user wrote about Twitter: “It appears that EA has decided to include spyware in its new FIFA 23 title, which could potentially have access to everything on your computer. Even if EA remained honest, it would create a large vector of attacks that others could exploit. Great job, EA! ”.

EA’s response –

EA answered these doubts in a post on its official website regarding the EAAC. “EAAC does not collect information about your browsing history, applications that are not related to EA games or anything not directly related to the anti-cheat protection. Our Game Security & Anti-Cheat team is made up of some of the best security engineers in the world, and we’re passionate about making sure our software doesn’t cause any security vulnerabilities. ” The other concern comes from the FIFA modding community, which uses third-party software to add changes to the quality of life in the game. This can include better graphics and animations, as well as bug fixes in the software. In a post are Discord, a fan points out that this new system shouldn’t be forced into players’ offline career mode. “The whole modality [Carriera] it is sewn together with what looks like duct tape. The painful experience of Career mode is the reason many content creators have switched to the PC – it was to fix the game that you didn’t fix ”. EA is aware of the balance issues players faced with Career Mode and has promised a number of changes in the next chapter.

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF