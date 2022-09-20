EA Sports presents the top 15 of the fastest footballers on FIFA 23, with only one square occupied by a Serie A player.

EA Sports has unveiled the fastest players of FIFA 23, its next football simulator to be released between 27 and 30 September. On FIFA 23, as in all the other recent chapters of the series, the speed parameter is probably the most important, considering the frenzy of the game. This means that the list shared by Electronic Arts over the weekend is presumably the most awaited and to be taken into consideration for the new vintage.

Top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23 –

The one revealed by EA Sports is the top 15 of the fastest players in FIFA 23, where in the first place there is no real surprise – it has the same position in many other rankings that we have already proposed, resulting ex aequo in the best five players of the game. We are talking about Kylian Mbappé, but also followed by some unsuspected ones.

Here is the complete list, complete with an evaluation of the speed next to it:

Mbappe, 97

Adam Traore,

Vinicius Jr., 95

James, 95

Becker, 95

Holtmann, 94

Henry Williams, 94

Villa, 94

Sarr, 94

Damage, 94

Bangura, 94

Davies, 94

Frimpong, 94

St. Just, 93

Theo Hernandez, 93

🏃‍♂️💨 Football’s fastest Add these speedsters to your squad in #FIFA23. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/ZF6x2Iyat2#FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/Z0ONcG8KN8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 18, 2022

There’s Theo Hernandez —

Although appearing only in the last place of the ranking, Theo Hernandez is the only exponent of Serie A in this ranking dedicated to the fastest players. In the ranking of the best players in our league, he is eleventh in the standings, tied with Pogba and Kostic in terms of overall. Compared to the other tops we have seen so far, three players with silver cards (the second degree of rarity on FUT) also appear, Holtmann, Schade and Bangura, the first two from the Bundesliga and the third from the Eredivisie. Bearing in mind their value in the game, a good opportunity to fill in the gaps in your team perhaps in Career mode and take home sprinters.