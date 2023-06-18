Fifa and Fifpro, committed together against online abuse – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 18 – On the occasion of the UN International Day against Hate Speech, Fifa presented a report on online abuse against participants of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, based on data from the protection of social media (Smps), a tool to protect the participants of Fifa events. Analyzing more than 20 million social media posts and comments, 19,636 offensive, discriminatory or threatening posts were identified. The quarter-final between England and France saw the biggest spike in net abuse of the tournament, with 38% of the offense coming from Europe and 36% from South America.



All posts have been reported to social platforms for violating guidelines and in many cases have been removed.



Over 300 people will be reported to federations and judicial authorities to be sanctioned. Additionally, teams and players were provided with moderation software that hides offensive comments from their pages, managing to hide an impressive 286,895 comments. “Discrimination is a criminal act. With the help of this tool, we are identifying those responsible and reporting them to the authorities to be punished for their actions,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. that platforms recognize their responsibilities and support us. Our position is clear: we say no to discrimination”. The president of the world footballers’ union (Fifpro), David Aganzo, added that “Fifpro and Fifa will continue to collaborate and provide the same service during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But if we want to create a better and safer environment for football, we need the participation of all parties involved.” (HANDLE).

