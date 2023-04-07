Original title: FIFA announces the latest international rankings (quote)

Chinese men’s football team drops to 81st in the world (topic)

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Nan

On April 6, FIFA announced the latest international rankings of the men’s football member association teams (men’s football national teams). Qatar World Cup champion Argentina rose to the first place in the world, France and Brazil ranked second and third respectively. Among the Asian (AFC) teams, the highest ranking is still the Japanese team, which ranks 20th in the world. The Chinese team’s world ranking dropped one place to 81st. In Asia, they are still ranked 11th, which means that they are confirmed to participate in the Asian Cup draw in May as the second-tier team.

In the two international A-level warm-up matches held in late March, the Chinese team drew successively and lost to the New Zealand team, which was ranked lower than their own. No. 81. This is also the lowest international ranking achieved by the national football team in the past six years since the team’s ranking dropped to 86th in the world in 2017. New Zealand’s world ranking rose from 105th to 100th in the previous period.

Prior to this, the AFC has officially announced that the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024, and the draw ceremony will be held in Doha, Qatar on May 11. According to the latest international ranking announced on April 6, the Chinese team will participate in the Asian Cup group draw with Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan and other teams as the second-tier teams.