Fifa, artificial intelligence to find social haters – Football

Artificial intelligence to counter hate on the net. For the World day against hate speechthe Fifa published the report on the levels of online abuse aimed at the protagonists of the World Cup in Qatar last December.

World Cup, the match that generated the most hate on social media

In the report published today, June 18, we read that during the quarter-finals of the world Cup Between England e France the peak of online discrimination has been recorded. 38% of the identifiable insults came from accounts based in Europe, 36% from South America.

AI to track down online offenders

A year ago, the Fifa announced that it has joined forces with the Fifpro, the global union of professional footballers, to coordinate and implement a plan on protecting participating teams, players, officials and fans from social media abuse at its international tournaments. From the cooperation of the two federations was born the Social media protection service (SMPS), a package of digital tools specifically designed for the protection of the protagonists of the events Fifa. L’SMPS scanned over 20 million posts and comments on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter e YouTube during the tournament and, thanks to the reporting of offensive content by artificial intelligence, reinforced by two levels of human analysis, 19,636 posts and comments deemed discriminatory or threatening were detected.

The abuses were reported directly to the social platforms where they were posted, for violating community guidelines. In many cases, offensive posts have been removed thanks to the reporting by the Fifa. The detection system will also be used during the Women’s World Cupscheduled in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The software that deletes comments

Teams and players participating in the tournament were given access to software that instantly and automatically hides offensive comments (including spam) from their pages. They were 286.895 comments hidden from public view before the targeted recipient or their followers could engage with them.

Beyond 300 people held responsible for online abuse during the World Cup. After the identification of the profiles, the violations will be reported to the competent legal authorities to facilitate the adoption of sanctions against the offenders.

Gianni Infantino: “Let’s protect football from hatred”

A few days after meeting with Vinicius – the Brazilian striker of Real Madrid pelted with racial slurs in race against Valencia – the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino he said: “Our position in relation to discrimination is clear: there is no place for any form of hatred in football or in society. There Fifa is committed to taking the necessary steps to address this issue through its social media reporting and takedown mechanisms.”

The Fifa also provides an online whistleblowing system that allows anyone to report any abuse. Users can post anonymously to Fifa the documentation of the violations through an e-mail box.