Fifa Best Awards: England manager Sarina Wiegman & Man City boss Pep Guardiola in running

Sarina Wiegman led England to the Euro 2022 title, while Pep Guardiola won the Premier League with Manchester City

England manager Sarina Wiegman and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are in the running for Fifa Best Awards.

The Dutchwoman, who also won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, claimed the Fifa Best Award in 2017 and 2020.

City manager Guardiola is one of three finalists in the men’s coach category and won the Premier League title last season.

The others are Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina the winning World Cup in Qatar, and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who clinched a La Liga and Champions League double.

Sonia Bompastor and Pia Sundhage are the other two finalists in the women’s category.

Frenchwoman Bompastor guided Lyon to a French league and Champions League double last season, while Swede Sundhage led Brazil to the Copa America Femenina.

The winners will be announced in Paris on Monday night, and you can watch the ceremony online on BBC Sport.

