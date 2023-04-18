Home » Fifa confirms Argentina as the new venue for the Under 20 World Cup – Soccer
Sports

Fifa confirms Argentina as the new venue for the Under 20 World Cup – Soccer

by admin
Fifa confirms Argentina as the new venue for the Under 20 World Cup – Soccer
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 17 APR – Fifa has confirmed that Argentina will host the Under 20 World Cup from 20 May to 11 June, replacing Indonesia.

The group stage draw will take place on 21 April in Zurich.

Argentina has won the Under 20 title six times and has already hosted the World Cup in its category in 2001. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy