Fifa confirms Argentina as the new venue for the Under 20 World Cup – Soccer

(ANSA) – ROME, 17 APR – Fifa has confirmed that Argentina will host the Under 20 World Cup from 20 May to 11 June, replacing Indonesia.



The group stage draw will take place on 21 April in Zurich.



Argentina has won the Under 20 title six times and has already hosted the World Cup in its category in 2001. (ANSA).

