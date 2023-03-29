Status: 03/29/2023 7:16 p.m

World governing body FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on 1. FC Köln because of the circumstances surrounding the signing of a U19 striker. The Bundesliga club announced that they would appeal to the CAS Sports Court.

The Rhinelanders are not allowed to sign any players in the next two transfer periods – i.e. next summer and winter, as FIFA confirmed on Wednesday.

The background to the harsh penalty is the circumstances surrounding the signing of U19 striker Jaka Cuber Potocnik. The Cologne team signed the 17-year-old last year. Although it was not a professional transfer, the ban still affects all men’s teams at the club.

Suspension for Potocnik, payment to Ljubljana

Jaka Cuber Potocnik (middle/blue jersey) in the A-Junior Bundesliga West.

Cologne are also said to pay 54,000 euros to Potocnik’s former Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. Young hope Potocnik will also be banned for four months with immediate effect. The player terminated his U17 contract in Ljubljana early on January 30, 2022, so FC didn’t have to pay a fee. Just one day later he is said to have signed in the Rhineland.

Cologne is said to have instigated Potocnik

The Slovenes claimed that Cologne instigated the then 16-year-old Potocnik to leave and the contract was unilaterally terminated without reason. Originally, the club even wanted a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros – Dinamo Zagreb allegedly offered this amount for Potocnik. The FC says the offer was invented.

Cologne announced on Wednesday that it would appeal to the International Sports Court CAS.