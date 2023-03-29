Dhe World Football Association FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln. The Rhinelanders are therefore not allowed to sign any players in the summer or in the coming winter transfer window, as FIFA confirmed on Wednesday. The club has not yet commented on this. First the “image” had reported. The background to the harsh penalty is the circumstances surrounding the signing of U-19 striker Jaka Cuber Potocnik. The Cologne team had signed the 17-year-old last year and thus caused trouble. Although it was not a transfer for the first team, the ban still affects all men’s teams at the club.

The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber found the Cologne team guilty of unjustified breach of contract and incitement to breach of contract. The Bundesliga club must also pay 54,000 euros to Potocnik’s former Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. Young hope Potocnik will also be banned for four months with immediate effect.

The player terminated his U-17 contract in Ljubljana early on January 30, 2022, so FC didn’t have to pay a fee. Just one day later he is said to have signed in the Rhineland. The Slovenians claimed that Cologne instigated the then 16-year-old Potocnik to switch and defended themselves at FIFA. Originally, the club even wanted a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros and around 70,000 euros in damages.

Cologne can appeal against the judgment within 21 days at the International Sports Court Cas and is currently examining appropriate steps, according to “Bild”.