Fifa: In an emergency, Fifa is giving away 20,000 tickets for the women’s World Cup

Soccer Low interest

In an emergency, Fifa is giving away 20,000 tickets for the women’s World Cup

Status: 13.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“We just have to bring the quality to the plate”

The German women’s national team has left for Australia. Despite turbulent weeks of preparation, the team is “full of trust and self-confidence,” says coach Voss-Tecklenburg. The goal is the next world title.

The World Cup starts in about a week. However, ticket sales for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand are sluggish. The world association Fifa now sees itself forced to give away tickets.

The world association is apparently worried about empty stadiums. A good week before the start of the tournament, Fifa is giving away 20,000 tickets for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The tickets are only for games in the stadiums in New Zealand, as it was said on Thursday. In this way, the world association wants to fight against the comparatively low level of interest in the country of the co-host.

“There are still tickets for some matches in New Zealand (Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton). So whether you’re a hobbyist or an expert, this is your chance to get involved!” ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Instagram, referring to the sluggish ticket sales.

Since football is only a marginal sport in New Zealand, the organizers there have a harder time getting people excited about the tournament compared to Australia. A sponsor is now to distribute 5,000 tickets for each of the four venues in New Zealand free of charge. According to Fifa, 1.25 million tickets for the World Cup have been sold so far. Games in New Zealand account for 320,000 of them.

This trophy is at stake at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Those: dpa/Francisco Seco

The German national team arrived at the team base in Wyong, about 100 kilometers from Sydney, on Thursday. From there, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team will fly to Melbourne for the first preliminary round game on July 24 (10:30 a.m. CEST/ZDF) against outsiders Morocco. The other opponents in Group H are Colombia on July 30 in Sydney and South Korea on August 3 in Brisbane. “We’re all in the mood, we’re all in the mood. But right now you’re still a little sluggish and tired. We’re just happy to be here now,” said midfielder Lena Oberdorf from VfL Wolfsburg in a video that the DFB published after the arrival.

also read

Sustainable muscle building

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

