FIFA: Inter officially at the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA – Football

The first edition of the new Club World Cup will be played from 15 June to 13 July 2025 in the United States. This is what was established by the FIFA Council meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia regarding the unprecedented 32-team competition whose official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA and will see the participation of teams from each of the six confederations. Among these, Inter are officially qualified, while Juventus, Napoli and Lazio are still in the running.





The competition format will feature a group stage consisting of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-match round-robin format.





The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16. A single-match knockout phase from the round of 16 to the final and no play-offs for third place.





The competition will therefore follow the same format as the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the exception that there will be no play-offs for third place.





“Clubs play a vital role in world football and the Fifa Club World Cup 2025 will be an important milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with an appropriate stage to shine at the highest levels of the game,” said the FIFA President. Gianni Infantino – It will be an open competition based on sporting merit which will play a fundamental role in our efforts to make football truly global.”





Following the approval by the Council in March 2023 of an annual Fifa club competition from 2024, which will feature all the champions of the confederation’s first club competition and conclude with a final at one venue neutral between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between the clubs of the other confederations, it has been decided that the official name of the competition will be Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA.



