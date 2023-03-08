10
Actually, it was a noble gesture by Gianni Infantino. When the President of Fifa introduced the Brazilian model Adriana Lima at the beginning of the week as an ambassador for the women’s World Cup in Oceania, which begins in four months, he said: “When you meet Adriana, you immediately feel her warmth and friendliness, how accessible and passionate she is for our sport.”
See also Head of the Australian Winter Olympics delegation: first-class venue facilities look forward to realizing the dream of Beijing_players