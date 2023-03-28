Home Sports FIFA is paying European clubs more money for players at the World Cup
FIFA is paying European clubs more money for players at the World Cup

Dhe European football clubs will in future receive more money from FIFA for sending their players to World Cups. Accordingly, the world association compensates the clubs for the 2026 men’s tournament with a total of 355 million dollars (around 330 million euros).

This emerges from the new memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), which FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi signed this Monday at the 29th ECA General Assembly in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

At the 2030 World Cup, $355 million will flow to the clubs. For the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, FIFA paid significantly less compensation to the clubs for the released players ($209 million each). From 2026, however, significantly more teams (48 instead of 32) and thus more players will be in action at the World Cup tournaments.

Club World Cup also for women’s teams

The new agreement in principle is valid up to and including the end of 2030 and includes a commitment by European clubs to comply with the international match calendar. The ECA also confirmed its support for the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025. Twelve of the 32 participating teams will come from Europe.

