Fifa legends with little patients Paris hospital

Fifa legends with little patients Paris hospital
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Four Fifa legends visited the Robert Debré university hospital in Paris and met some young patients: they are the former French international and CEO of the Fifa Foundation, Youri Djorkaeff, di Alessandro Del Piero, by Cameroonian Geremi Njitap and former Moroccan attacking midfielder Houssine Kharja.

Having entertained fans for many years with their feats, the quartet have brought smiles to the faces of patients. They began by spending time with about 20 children from the cardiology, nephrology and gastroenterology wards, before meeting in one of the hospital’s common rooms with 20 other patients from the child psychiatry unit. “It was an emotional day – said Djorkaeff -. We visited the children and their parents, as well as the doctors and nurses who took care of them. We spent some time with them, bringing them a smile and telling them some famous football stories.”

“Today was really touching – added Del Piero -.

It was a sad sight at first, because you are faced with all these children who are fighting for their health. But it didn’t take us long to realize that there is so much more, because you can see the strength and hope and faith in them and the smile they have for you. I feel so lucky. I was so happy to be there and to spend time with them, talk to them and share some experiences”. (ANSA).

