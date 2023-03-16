FIFA official: 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups in the 2026 World Cup, and the top 32 will be determined

Reporter Zong Qianqian

On the evening of March 14th, Beijing time, FIFA officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will consist of 48 teams and 12 groups, and the eight teams with the best results will also advance to the top 32.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a total of 48 teams participating. After the reform of the competition system, the total number of games will increase from 64 in previous years by 40 to 104 games – including 24 games in the group stage and 16 games in the 1/16 finals; The previous year’s 30 days increased to 40 days. The top two in the 12 groups and the third in the eight best groups, a total of 32 teams will participate in the knockout round. The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

FIFA stated that the last official club match will be held on May 24, 2026. From May 25, players will start reporting to their respective national teams. Counting preparations, rest and other time, the entire World Cup cycle is 56 days, which is the same as the 2010 World Cup. , 2014 and 2018 three World Cups are the same.