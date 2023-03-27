In future, European football clubs will receive more money from FIFA for sending their players to World Cups. For example, the world association is compensating the clubs for the 2026 men’s tournament with a total of 355 million US dollars (around 330 million euros).

This emerges from the new Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and the European Clubs Association (ECA), which FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ECA Chairman Nasser al-Chelaifi signed on Monday at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest.

At the 2030 World Cup, too, 355 million US dollars will go to the clubs. For the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, FIFA had paid significantly less compensation to the clubs for the seconded players (US$ 209 million in each case). From 2026, however, significantly more teams (48 instead of 32) and thus more players will be in action at the World Cup tournaments.

Club World Cup is increased to 32 clubs

The new agreement in principle is valid until the end of 2030 and includes a commitment by European clubs to comply with the international match calendar. The ECA also confirmed its support for the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025. Twelve of the 32 participating teams will come from Europe.

The agreement in principle also provides for the organization of an annual game between the winner of the European Champions League and the winner of an intercontinental play-off tournament, as well as the creation of a Club World Cup for women soccer players.

Agreement is intended to bring “long-term stability”.

“This is a momentous day for the future of football and its long-term stability,” Infantino said in a statement. Chelaifi said: “The agreement in principle recognizes the central role of clubs in football worldwide.” It ensures that they are appropriately involved in decisions that affect them.

Led by Chelaifi, the ECA represents the interests of numerous European clubs. At the meeting in Budapest, an enlargement of the association is to be decided – from around 240 to over 330 full members.