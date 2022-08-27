Home Sports FIFA Ranking – Brazil in the lead. All unchanged for Italy
FIFA Ranking – Brazil in the lead. All unchanged for Italy

The updated world ranking of the FIFA Ranking. Italy is confirmed in seventh position

The results of the last qualifying matches for the next World Championships and Nations League had changed the world ranking previously, i.e. before the update on 26 August, where, however, everything remained unchanged. [LEGGI]. Il Brazil keeps the first place ahead of the Belgium.  L’Argentina remains on the last place of the podium where he had ousted the France. The defeat against the Germania had cost, as we know, a position atItalia, now still seventh behind the Spain.

To underline, how, since when Mancini sits on the blue bench, theItalia reassembled well 14 positions in the world ranking -> READ UPDATED FIFA RANKING

