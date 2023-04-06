news-txt”>

For the first time in the last six years, Argentina is number one in the FIFA ranking, which the world football federation has released. Coach Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste has toppled Brazil’s great rivals from the top, defeated by Morocco in the friendly match at the end of March. The Seleçao, provisionally entrusted to the ‘ad interim’ coach Ramon Menezes, has dropped to third place, overtaken by France which moves up one position and is now second. Roberto Mancini’s Italy, which did not play in the World Cup in Qatar, is in eighth place, also behind Belgium (4/o), England (5/a), Holland (6/a) and Croatia (7/ to). The picture of the top ten is completed by Portugal which is ninth and Spain, which is tenth. Morocco, the big surprise of the World Cup in Qatar, where it reached the semifinals, is in 11th place. The two national teams that have respectively made the greatest progress and lost the most positions are also African. In fact, the Central African Republic has dropped from 132nd to 122nd place, while Cameroon has dropped by 9 and is now 42nd.