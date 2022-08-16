FIFA announced late at night on the 15th that it would suspend the membership of the All India Football Federation, the Indian Football Association, on the grounds that the latter had been subjected to “undue influence from a third party” and “serious violation of FIFA’s rules and regulations.”

FIFA said the decision was made “unanimously” by the members of the council and took effect immediately until the Indian Football Federation’s executive committee fully regained control over its day-to-day operations.

This decision will affect the Indian Football Association’s established arrangements for hosting the final stage of the 2022 Under-17 (U17) Women’s World Cup. The event, which was supposed to be held in 2020, was postponed to October 11-30 this year due to the new crown epidemic.

FIFA made it clear that the youth women’s football event “cannot be held in India as planned at present” and that FIFA has maintained “constructive liaison” with the Indian Ministry of Youth and Sports and “hopes that this matter can still achieve positive results.”

According to India’s “Sports Star” weekly report, the former chairman of the Indian Football Association, Praful Patel, has served for 12 years as of the end of 2020, reaching the specified maximum period. As the Supreme Court is still hearing cases concerning disputes over the Football Association’s regulations, the Football Association did not hold a management election, and Patel continued to serve as the Football Association’s chairman.

In May this year, the Supreme Court of India ordered the dismissal of Patel and the executive committee of the Football Association under his leadership, and appointed a management committee to manage the daily affairs of the Football Association and be responsible for revising the rules of the Football Association. Council official elections to prepare for the U17 Women’s World Cup in October.

The football associations of several states in India are dissatisfied with some of the provisions of the revised draft regulations, and FIFA expresses opposition to some arrangements for the election of the management of the Indian Football Association. FIFA demanded in a statement on the 15th that the membership of the Indian Football Association will only be restored if the Supreme Court of India withdraws its order to appoint another management committee to take over the powers and responsibilities of the Football Association.