FIFA tests offside rule change

The decision on a possible change in the offside rule in football is not to be expected in the near future. At the initiative of the world association FIFA, the first tests in the youth sector have been running for a long time on a suggestion from ex-Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger from February 2020. As a result, a player should not be offside as long as there is still a part of the body that can score a goal can be placed level with the penultimate opposing player.

Up to now, a player is offside if only one of these body parts is closer to the goal than the next-to-last opponent. The Frenchman submitted his proposal more than three years ago in his capacity as FIFA Director for Global Football Promotion. At the time, the world association asked the rule-keepers of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to be allowed to test it. However, the coronavirus pandemic initially prevented the intended tests.

Premier leagues test change

In Italy, for example, tests have been running since April 2022 with a modified offside rule in the two highest U18 leagues. FIFA will analyze the results from several countries. According to the IFAB regulations, there would then have to be official tests before a decision on a rule change could be made.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

