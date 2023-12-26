FIFA threatens to exclude Brazil from international tournaments at national team and club level | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

“FIFA and Conmebol threaten to disaffiliate Brazil from competitions if president is not reinstated”

FIFA and Conmebol have issued a warning to Brazil, stating that they will disaffiliate the country from all competitions unless Ednaldo Rodrigues is reinstated as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). This comes after a court in Rio de Janeiro dismissed Rodrigues on December 7 and appointed an interim president to organize new elections.

According to sources from Conmebol, the regulations are clear in that no state interference is allowed in the management of member associations. The South American organization has announced the sending of a mission to Rio de Janeiro to understand the crisis and find a solution based on the regulations of both the CBF, Conmebol and FIFA.

A letter sent to the CBF by FIFA and Conmebol stated that no decisions affecting the CBF, including elections or electoral appointments, should be made before the mission takes place. The letter also warned that if the CBF is suspended, it would lose all its membership rights with immediate effect.

The warning has raised concerns about the future participation of Brazilian representative and club teams in international competitions. The letter, which was sent jointly by Kenny Jean-Marie from FIFA and Monserrat Jiménez Granda from Conmebol, has garnered attention from Brazilian media.

The purpose of the mission sent by FIFA and Conmebol is to examine the situation and find a solution to the crisis. The implications of a potential suspension of the CBF would have far-reaching consequences for Brazilian football, and it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.